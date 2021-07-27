Jackie Mason Has Passed Away At The Age Of 93. She Was A Comedian Who Performed In Front Of Queen Elizabeth.

Rabbi-turned-comedian Jackie Mason, who was 93 years old, has died.

Mason died Saturday at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, according to the comedian’s longtime friend and lawyer Raoul Felder, as first reported by the New York Times.

Although details concerning his death are limited, the Independent has learned that the world-famous stand-up comedian was in the hospital for more than two weeks before to his death.

Mason was recognized for his sassy humour and razor-sharp wit. His humorous abilities won him work in everything from Catskills nightclubs to West Coast talk shows to Broadway stages.

Mason, who was born Yacov Maza and comes from a long family of rabbis, worked as a rabbi before becoming famous. He left his job as a synagogue teacher to pursue his passion of becoming a comedian.

“Thinking of anything else was unthinkable. But I knew I had to design my way out of this from the time I was 12, because this is not my calling,” he told the New York Times in 1988 about his intention to change occupations.

Mason went on to talk about his early days as a comic. He told the outlet that he “had to sell furniture to make a living — my own” at one point.

Nonetheless, his decision proved to be the right one for him, as he was able to carve himself a niche in the market. He secured a number of jobs both in the United States and abroad.

In the 1960s, he even became a television regular, appearing on series such as “The Tonight Show,” “The Garry Moore Show,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” and “The Ed Sullivan Show,” among others.

He made cameo appearances on a variety of sitcoms, including “30 Rock” and “The Simpsons.”

In 1989, he performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II, which was one of the highlights of his illustrious career. According to Entertainment Weekly, he was offered the opportunity to perform for Her Majesty again the following year.

According to ABC News, Mason is survived by his daughter Sheba, 35, and his wife, producer Jyll Rosenfeld.