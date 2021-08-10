Jackie Chan and Others Pay Tribute to Veteran Stuntman Brad Allan

After Brad Allan’s death was confirmed on Saturday, Jackie Chan paid tribute to the action choreographer. He was 48 years old at the time.

Though the cause of death for the seasoned stuntman was not disclosed, Chan stated that a member of his JC Stunt crew died of sickness.

“I never expected to get more unbelievable and devastating news just a few days later, today,” Chan said on his personal website. “Bradley James Allan, a fourth-generation JC Stunt team member, also passed away from illness,” Chan said, recalling the first time he met Allan on the sets of “Mr. Chan commended Allan, saying, “At that time, he was obsessed about Chinese Kung Fu and had trained it for many years.” “It was because of his amazing skills and talent that he transformed from a fan to a stuntman, and eventually joined my JC Stunt Team.” The actor also recalled a fight scene he shot with Allan in the 1999 action comedy film “Gorgeous.” “I think a lot of people remember this skillful boxer in the movie,” he said. He’s also worked on a number of my films,” Chan added. “Over the years, he’s created masterpieces that have awed many people in the film industry, including the ‘Kingsman’ film series, ‘Wonder Woman,’ and many others, making him a very well known action choreographer in Hollywood, and also an excellent role model to many action stars,” the actor wrote in his blog post. Yang Sheng, another member of the JC Stunt team, died on July 28. On Instagram, he also posted images of the late stuntmen.

On Saturday, “Mortal Kombat” star Max Huang joined Chan in paying respect to Allan.

“One of my biggest heroes, Brad Allan, has died away. I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet, work with, and learn from you. In our hearts, your spirit shall live on. Jackie Chan Stunt Team FOREVER, as he used to say. “He wrote on Twitter, ” he said.

Allan was a “super-talented” stuntman, according to film director Chris Miller.

Chan’s next film will be the action thriller “Project X-Traction,” which is currently in post-production.