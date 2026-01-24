Jack Keating Talks Fatherhood and Co-Parenting Journey

Jack Keating, a reality TV star who rose to fame on the 2022 season of *Love Island*, has been reflecting on his life as a father in a recent interview. As his three-year-old daughter, Maya, grows up, Keating has opened up about the complexities of balancing fatherhood, his career, and co-parenting with Maya’s mother, Keely Iqbal.

Co-Parenting Across Two Cities

Keating, who gained widespread recognition on *Love Island*, became a father shortly after his time in the villa. His daughter, Maya, was born in February 2023, just eight months after his brief romance with artist and graphic designer Keely Iqbal. Despite their short-lived relationship, Keely and Jack have managed to navigate the challenges of co-parenting, even though they are based in different cities—Keely in Birmingham and Jack in Dublin.

Jack has emphasized that he and Keely were never in a formal romantic relationship but have worked hard to co-parent their daughter. Maya primarily lives with Keely, but Jack remains an active presence in her life, regularly taking her on holidays and for weekend visits. “Maya can spend weekends and holidays with me,” Jack explained, underlining the importance of maintaining a strong father-daughter bond despite the geographical distance.

Keely, an accomplished artist with a diverse portfolio, has built a significant social media following with her graphic design work, DIY projects, and art collaborations with major brands like Crocs and Selfridges. Despite the distance, Keely and Jack maintain a cooperative relationship for Maya’s well-being, as both have acknowledged the challenges of co-parenting across cities. According to reports, their joint commitment to Maya’s happiness remains a top priority.

Keely, too, shares glimpses of her life as a mother on social media, where she sometimes comments humorously on Jack’s antics in the *Love Island* villa. Her posts, which sometimes feature playful commentary on Jack’s interactions with other contestants, give fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of their relationship.

Life After Reality TV

For Jack, fatherhood has brought a profound shift in priorities. He has spoken openly about the challenges of balancing his personal ambitions with his new role as a father. “It’s not easy, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he remarked. The young father has found that his journey through parenthood has not only been rewarding but also filled with moments of self-discovery.

While Jack’s transition from reality TV star to a dedicated father may seem unusual for some, it mirrors the experiences of many in the public eye who must adjust to life after the cameras stop rolling. Keely, for her part, has also embraced her new role as both a mother and an artist, continuing to build her career while navigating the challenges of co-parenting.

Their story serves as a reminder that life beyond reality television can be full of surprises and growth. As Jack continues to make his way through the *Love Island* spotlight, his relationship with Keely and their daughter highlights the unpredictable but rewarding nature of modern-day family life.