Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove, and Other Stars React to Kevin Clark’s Tragic Death from ‘School of Rock’

With the death of Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones on School of Rock, one of the cast members has passed away. Other actors in the film, including Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove, and others, expressed their condolences to Clark’s family after learning of his passing. The film, which was released in 2003, is about a rock lover (Black as Dewey Finn) who needs a job and turns to substitute teaching. Dewey prepares his pre-teen kids for a rock band competition, and they bond over their shared passion for music. Here’s how Clark’s former co-stars on social media reacted to his demise.

Kevin Clark, the star of ‘School of Rock,’ died unexpectedly at the age of 32.

Clark, a member of the School of Rock, was killed in a bike accident in Chicago, according to TMZ.

“The professional drummer, better known as Freddy Jones, nicknamed Spazzy McGee, was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata… according to police,” the source reported.

He was “rushed to a hospital, but declared dead at 2:04 a.m. CT,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

At the time of his death, Clark was only 32 years old.

The news of his passing elicited reactions from Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove.