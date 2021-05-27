J.J. Abrams Was Asked whether the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Needed a ‘Plan’ from the Get-Go

J.J. Abrams was instrumental in bringing Star Wars to a new generation of viewers, but the sequel trilogy was not without controversy. Some fans left The Rise of Skywalker with the impression that the trilogy wasn’t well-planned. Abrams was questioned in an interview if he thought the new trilogy would have benefited from planning. Here’s what he had to say about it:

J.J. Abrams, director of ‘Star Wars,’ talks about preparing for the unexpected.

For the 10th anniversary of his science fiction adventure Super 8, Abrams spoke with Collider’s Adam Chitwood. According to Chitwood, The Last Jedi may have taken the trilogy in unexpected places, but Abrams had no choice but to finish the story. Chitwood asked Abrams if he thought “the Star Wars trilogy would have benefited from having a strategy from the very beginning?” during the conversation.

“I’ve learned… a lesson a few times now, and it’s one that especially in this current year working with writers [has been clear]: you have to plan as best you can, and you always have to be able to adjust to the unexpected,” Abrams said. “And the unexpected can take many forms, and I believe that knowing where you’re headed is the most important thing you can do.”

J.J. Abrams talks about the lessons he’s learned through making movies and TV shows.

Abrams then said something quite different. He warned Chitwood that having a strategy might be a misfortune in and of itself. After all, deviating from one’s original project ideas can occasionally result in a project that is much greater than it would have been otherwise. Abrams, on the other hand, emphasized the need of planning projects ahead of time.

It wasn't always simple for Abrams to learn this lesson.