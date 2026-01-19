J.J. Abrams’ ‘The Great Beyond’ Slated for November 2026 Release

Warner Bros. has stirred excitement with a fresh batch of movie release dates, revealing highly anticipated films from some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Among the announcements, J.J. Abrams’ first feature film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will make its theatrical debut on November 13, 2026. Titled The Great Beyond, the film stars Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson, with plot details currently under wraps. Early buzz hints at the film being an ‘80s-inspired throwback, drawing comparisons to cult classic The Last Starfighter.

Confident Release Strategy

The Great Beyond centers around a fantasy novelist who discovers that the mythical world he’s created in his books is, in fact, real. This revelation propels the protagonist (played by Powell) on an adventurous quest. Initially titled Ghostwriter, the shift in name and narrative focus only adds to the intrigue surrounding the film. The November release date signals Warner Bros.’ high confidence in the movie’s commercial potential, marking a pivotal moment in Abrams’ career.

Meanwhile, Sam Esmail’s upcoming paranoid thriller Panic Carefully has been delayed and is now scheduled for release on February 26, 2027. The film, starring Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn, and Elizabeth Olsen, was initially expected to premiere earlier. Described as a psychological thriller in the vein of The Silence of the Lambs, the film has been in post-production since mid-2025, with Esmail’s previous success with Netflix’s Leave the World Behind raising expectations for this suspense-filled venture.

In addition to these high-profile titles, Warner Bros. also confirmed the return of the Conjuring franchise with a prequel, The Conjuring: First Communion, slated for release on September 10, 2027. Directed by Rodrigue Huart from a script by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, the film’s cast remains unannounced, but fans can expect further expansions of the supernatural horror universe.