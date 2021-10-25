J Balvin Issues an Apology and Removes the Controversial ‘Perra’ Video in Which Black Women Are Led.

After being chastised for his and Dominican rapper Tokischa’s provocative video “Perra” (“Female Dog”), Colombian artist J Balvin has apologized.

Balvin tugged at the leashes of two Black ladies in the song video, which has since been deleted from YouTube. Tokischa, a Black woman, was also seen in a doghouse while on all fours, as well as a group of Black people wearing animal-style makeup to make them look like dogs.

Balvin apologized for the contentious video on his Instagram Story on Sunday. “I want to apologize to everyone who was upset, particularly the Black community,” he stated, according to Billboard.

“I’m not like that. Tolerance, love, and inclusivity are important to me. I also want to promote young artists, such as Tokischa, a woman who inspires women while also supporting her people and community.” The music video for “Perra” inexplicably vanished from YouTube last weekend. Balvin, on the other hand, claimed that he had removed it during his apologies.

“I pulled the video eight days ago out of respect, but the criticism persisted, so I’m here making a statement.” I’m sorry, too, Mom. Every day, life improves. “Thank you for taking the time to listen to me,” he remarked.

Tokischa also apologized for the video in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I understand people’s interpretations, and I’m sincerely sorry if they were offended.” Art, on the other hand, is a form of expression. It’s about making a world,” she explained.

Raymi Paulus, the music video’s director and Tokischa’s manager, stated that the video was supposed to be a “satirical representation” of the various circumstances in which the word “Perra” is used, and that it reflects life in Dominican Republic barrios.