Izzi Warner’s daughter is sad following a visit to Santa Claus.

In the run-up to Christmas, Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner took her kid to visit Santa, but it didn’t go as planned and ended in tears.

She sent a photo of the distressed toddler to her 341,000 Instagram followers.

Bessie had tears streaming down her face as she sat on Santa’s knee, arms outstretched for her mother, as he attempted to give her a Cadbury’s selection box.

“Safe to say Bessie does NOT like Santa,” the mother and professional couch potato captioned the photo with a laughing emoji.

Fans sympathized with the youngster, but many also realized the irony in the scenario, as evidenced by their remarks.

Sally on Instagram said: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww Don’t blame her; some Santas are terrifying.” “Absolutely hilarious,” Ciara replied, adding some laughing face emojis.

“That’s one to save for her 18th birthday,” Charlotte said.

“These are the best ones to look back on,” Louise added.

Bessie, the Channel 4 star’s second kid, is a toddler. She also has a younger son named Bobby, whom she shares with her boyfriend Grant.