‘I’ve Got Receipts Too,’ Tyler Cameron said of Hannah Brown’s memoir.

Tyler Cameron has spoken out about Hannah Brown’s novel, “God Bless This Mess,” which featured their final texts.

Cameron addressed the way his ex remembered their relationship on her season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019, as well as the last email he gave her before the breakup, during his Monday appearance on “The Bellas Podcast” with Brie and Nikki Bella.

“I have receipts as well,” Cameron added. He did, however, clarify where their relationship stands now, adding that despite their breakup, they still respect one other.

“First and foremost, you’ll notice how much we appreciate each other. In my book, I talked about her in such a way that it was obvious that I adored her. We’ll have to wait and see how she handles me in her book,” he continued.

Cameron wished Brown luck in her new endeavor as well. “I hope she’s content.” “I wish her luck,” he expressed his wishes. “She’s working on a novel.” She needs to make a profit. She has to make the news. “Sell them books,” you say. ET chatted with Brown earlier this month about her book’s disclosures, specifically regarding her connection with Cameron and the last text he sent her before their breakup. “‘Well, if you rock with me, you rock with me,’ he said in his final beautiful words to me. You don’t have to do anything if you don’t want to.’ Brown commented at the time, “I wish I was making that up.”

She also revealed that Cameron’s text was one of their last exchanges, despite the fact that he was aware of the book and had read some of it. “I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’m talking about.’ This has always been a part of my life, and it continues to be a part of our relationship. He’s seen some of it, but because I’ve been working on it for a long time, he hasn’t seen the final edits of everything,” she added.

Brown also stated that she and her ex-boyfriend have continued to respect each other and their relationship, but that they are “just moving in separate directions and maybe desire different things at this moment in life.” She also revealed that, while they aren’t at odds, they haven’t communicated since she published the book. “I’m rooting for him, and I believe he’s rooting for me as well,” she said.