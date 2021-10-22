‘I’ve been there,’ Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool before of their match against Manchester United.

On Sunday, Liverpool will play Manchester United in a crucial Premier League match at Old Trafford.

The Reds are in good form and have yet to lose this season, while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure.

Despite defeating Atalanta in the Champions League last midweek, they were 2-0 behind at halftime, and it required a miraculous comeback to secure a 3-2 triumph.

However, the Manchester club was defeated by Leicester City last weekend, their second league defeat of the season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, on the other hand, believes United will be far superior on Sunday.

“On Wednesday, it felt like the wagons were circling, and United reacted as great teams typically do in such situations,” he wrote in his Telegraph column.

“It doesn’t mean United are any closer to accomplishing anything significant in the long run, but it does give you the impression that the world is against you.

“As a player, I’ve been there. We’d lost four games in a row at the time, and we met United at Anfield only days after losing at home to Lyon in the Champions League.

“Everyone was hounding us at the time, but we won 2-0, and I believe that will be Liverpool’s concern this weekend.

“That the Old Trafford faithful rally behind their side once more, and that the players adopt a “We’ll show you” mentality.

“It’s all about the here and now,” says the narrator.

Liverpool’s last visit to Old Trafford, in May of this year, was a success, with the Reds winning 4-2 on the day.

This time around, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar result as his side looks to put pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table with a statement win.