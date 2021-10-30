Ivanka Trump’s 40th birthday is celebrated with a two-day party in Miami with friends.

Ivanka Trump celebrated her birthday early this week in Miami with her friends.

Page Six stated, citing unnamed sources, that the former first daughter turns 40 on Saturday, and to celebrate, some of her girlfriends went down to South Beach to party with her earlier this week.

According to the sources, Trump and her guests went to many popular venues, including the Four Seasons’ Surf Club and the private club ZZ’s in Miami’s chic Design District, where they danced the night away after dinner on their outdoor patio.

“Boating, beaches, and bubbly were the order of the day for two days… Champagne toasts, cake, and caviar were all served “Page Six was told by a source.

“It was an all-girls affair,” the insider continued, “with girlfriends from New York and Miami,” adding that “[Trump’s husband Jared Kushner] made a cameo at the Surf Club dinner.”

Last year, Trump, Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 10, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 5, relocated to Miami.

The family was “in love” with the place, and living there “fits them perfectly,” according to the source.

Since relocating to Miami, Trump and her family have been photographed numerous times. The couple frequently walks or runs around their neighborhood, as well as taking their children to the beach or golf course.

During a family outing at a local water park earlier this month, Trump and Kushner were seen with their PDAs on. She was spotted having a lovely kiss with Kushner at the Tidal Cove water park in Aventura, and he was also photographed touching his wife’s back.

For the occasion, Trump wore a purple floral-print bikini and a white lace cover-up. She also wore large sunglasses and a pink scarf in her hair.

On Monday, Trump and Kushner celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

After her father Donald Trump’s presidency ended, Trump and Kushner relocated from New York to Florida.

According to the New York Post, the couple paid $24 million for a six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion in Florida in April.

They also bought a $30 million parcel on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” in December of last year. Julio Iglesias had previously owned the home.