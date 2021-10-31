Ivana Trump’s Relationship With Her 4th Husband Has Been Revisited Since Rossano Rubicondi’s Death

Long after their divorce, Ivana Trump remained friends with her late ex-husband, Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi, and she was “devastated” when he died this week.

After Rubicondi’s friend and Italian TV star Simona Ventura reported his death on Twitter Friday, the businesswoman and TV personality confirmed her ex-death husband’s to People on Saturday.

Here are some facts about Trump’s relationship with Rubicondi, as well as some major highlights.

She was his senior by 21 years.

Rubicondi was born on March 14, 1972, while Trump was born on February 20, 1949. When he died, he was 49 years old. Trump is 72 years old.

He was the fourth husband she had.

From 1971 to 1973, Trump was married to Austrian skier Alfred Winklmayr, from 1977 to 1992, to former President Donald Trump, and from 1995 to 1997 to Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Mazzucchelli.

After courting for six years, she married Rubicondi on April 12, 2008, when she was 59 and he was 36.

Donald Trump sponsored their wedding reception.

The $3 million wedding of the former model and Rubicondi took place at the former president’s Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Ivanka Trump serving as her maid of honor.

They divorced after barely a few months of marriage.

Trump filed a legal separation agreement in September 2008, but it was only three months later that he publicized it. She said she kept quiet about it because she didn’t want to jeopardize Rubicondi’s chances of winning the Italian celebrity edition of “Survivor.” Trump blamed the breakup on their desire to live in different places, stating that Rubicondi wanted to live in Miami and work in Milan, while she preferred to stay in New York, where she had all of her family, friends, and enterprises.

In 2009, she told People, “It’s not a 24-7 marriage, but we’re both enjoying it!”

They split up less than a year after getting married.

In 2009, Trump filed for divorce from Rubicondi, and the divorce was formalized two years later.

They quickly revived their romance and maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for years, even dancing together on the Italian version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018.

In 2019, the two officially ended their relationship, with Trump telling Page Six at the time that “the relationship just ran its course.”

“Rossano is based in Italy, whereas I am based in New York, Miami, and St. Tropez, and he needs to work.” The long-distance relationship is certain to fail. We had a great experience. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.