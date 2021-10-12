IU, the K-Pop Superstar, Has a New Digital Single Called “Strawberry Moon.”

This month, K-Pop artist IU will release “Strawberry Moon,” a follow-up to her breakthrough album “Lilac,” which was published in March.

Before the digital single’s release on Oct. 19, the K-Pop royalty shared a promotional shot on her social media platforms.

“A dandelion,” “weightless,” and “A scoop of strawberry moon” are written on the passenger seat of a purple convertible in the teaser shot.

“IU Digital Single Image Teaser #1 2021.10.19 00:00 (KST) #IU #strawberry moon,” the “Palette” singer said on her Twitter account.

On the microblogging platform, IU’s followers, known as Uaena, expressed their joy at the 28-year-old K-Pop star’s homecoming.

User @lillyiu199iu said, “Can’t wait for strawberry moon.”

Earlier this week, IU teased the first visual for “Strawberry Kiss” in a tweet, which included a bright pink moon, pink clouds, and a blue sky.

“Meet again when strawberry moon comes up from #IU,” the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption of her post.

According to the South China Morning Post, IU, also known as Lee Ji-Eun, is the 10th most followed K-Pop star on Instagram, with 18.4 million followers.

IU is also noted for her acting abilities, having been in a number of Korean dramas like “Dream High,” “Hotel Del Luna,” “The Producers,” “Love Poem,” and “Twenty-three.”

IU has been dubbed “Nation’s Little Sister” and “K-Pop Sweetheart” for her appealing warmth and giving, especially to her staff and juniors in the entertainment industry.

When she donated $83,000 (100 million won) on Christmas Eve, she even played “Santa Claus” to children in need.

After Twice performed at IU’s solo concert, “Dlwlrma,” which marked her tenth anniversary as an artist, the girl group received new iPhones, Gucci rings, and Chanel shoes. She also handed those who came to her show self-designed rings.

Along with Blackpink’s Lisa and actress Suzy Bae, the “Through the Night” singer is one of South Korea’s wealthiest female K-Pop singers.