ITV’s The Long Call has a plot, a number of episodes, a full cast list, and a premiere date and hour.

The Long Call, ITV’s newest drama, is guaranteed to captivate fans when it premieres this week.

The Long Call features Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live with his husband in a quiet village in North Devon.

It’s a location Matthew left 20 years ago after his family, who are members of the local Barum Brethren community, rejected him.

As a result of the expert’s apologies, a BBC Antiques Roadshow guest loses £20,000 on an item.

As his father’s funeral is taking place, we encounter Matthew outside the local church.

Now he’s returned to the scene of the crime, not just to mourn his father, but also to head a stunning murder investigation.

A body was discovered on the beach, a man with an albatross tattoo on his neck who had been stabbed to death.

Matthew and his colleagues, Jen and Ross, have a difficult assignment ahead of them: they must solve a case in which there is no witness, no forensic evidence, and no motivation.

We meet members of the North Devon community, notably the Barum Brethren community, as Matthew and his crew look for clues.

As he grapples with a case that begins to split friends, family, and a town in search of answers, Matthew must confront the bitter memories he left behind.

When the case takes an unexpected turn, the pressure mounts.

What is the total number of episodes of The Long Call?

The Long Call is divided into four episodes.

Tonight (Monday, October 25) at 9 p.m., the first episode will premiere.

The remaining episodes will air this week, with episodes two, three, and four airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, respectively.

The Long Call’s full cast and crew may be found here.

Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag) plays DI in The Long Call. DC Jen Rafferty is played by Matthew Venn and Pearl Mackie (Greed, Doctor Who).

Declan Bennett will play Matthew’s husband, Jonathan, and Juliet Stevenson will play his mother Dorothy.

Martin Shaw will play Dennis Stephenson, the Barum Brethren’s church head, while Anita Dobson will play Grace Stephenson.

DC Ross Pritchard is played by Dylan Edwards, and DCI Pearce Quigley is played by Pearce Quigley. Joe Oldham, Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley, Sarah Gordy as Lucy Craddle, Alan Williams as Maurice Craddle, and Amit Shah star as Christopher Reasley, Lucy Craddle, and Maurice Craddle, respectively. “The summary has come to an end.”