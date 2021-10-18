ITV’s I’m a Celebrity teases viewers by presenting Ant and Dec’s ‘fantastic’ line-up.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have being teased by ITV. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly lent a hand.

The couple uploaded a video of their responses after learning of the forthcoming season’s star lineup.

Richard Madeley, a presenter on GMB, Adam Woodyatt, a soap actor, and Frankie Bridge, an ex-Saturdays member, are among the celebrities expected to visit Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants who have reportedly ruled themselves out

Only Ant and Dec know for sure who will be visiting the castle, putting fans in suspense.

Blurred out photographs are presented to them both in the video, which was uploaded on the couple’s joint Instagram.

The Geordie presenters appear pleased with who is being presented to them, but the fans are kept in the dark.

They clap at one point, and Ant exclaims, “Yes!” “I’m in love with him.” Dec glances at the camera with his jaw dropped, remarking, “That’s wonderful!” later in the video. “That’s amazing,” Dec exclaims at the end of the video, and Ant adds, “We’re thrilled.” ITV also posted a brief video of a knight in shining armor galloping through greenery while the I’m A Celeb theme tune plays in the background on Instagram.

The film was circulated on social media and will be broadcast during commercial breaks on television.

The commercial doesn’t reveal much, but it does confirm that the famous show will return to our televisions soon.

“When you’ve just heard the @imacelebrity jungle chimes for the first time this year on @ITV, THIS IS AMAZING!!,” one Twitter user wrote. I’m looking forward to the new series starting next month.” “I can’t handle this!” said Orla. I need to know right away. #imaceleb “It’s the most delightful time of the year.” “Hopefully the whole cast may be announced soon,” Alex wrote. I’m excited to see what the next series has to offer.”