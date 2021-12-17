ITV The Chase participant does an excellent job, but fans are distracted by the same issue.

On today’s broadcast, a participant revealed her work, which diverted the attention of the Chase viewers.

On Friday’s episode of the renowned ITV gameshow, Bradley Walsh welcomed four new quizzers.

Anna, Norman, Jack, and Kerry were competing for a $1,000 reward against Mark Labbett.

Anna sat in seat 1 and astonished Bradley when she revealed her job title as a political relations director.

“It’s about helping businesses understand what’s going on in a political context and, as a result, what they should do to plan for it,” she explained to the host.

On Twitter, though, viewers were sidetracked by her flannel clothing, which reminded them of another career.

“Anna looks like a lumberjack,” commented @SCDP NY.

“By the appearance of her shirt, Anna wants to be a lumberjack,” Arthur remarked.

“I like hacking trees down Brad,” wrote @Adderladders.

“#TheChase,” Chris captioned a photo of a lumberjack.

Anna put together a strong showing in the cash-builder, amassing £6,000.

The Beast, on the other hand, was in imperious form and quickly caught her, ensuring that she did not make it to the Final Chase.

The Chaser had a strong performance, knocking out both Jack and Kerry, leaving Norman to compete for a whopping £40,000.

In the last round, Norman built up 19 steps but was caught with 13 seconds remaining.