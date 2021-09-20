ITV A tragedy struck the Chase competitor months before his episode aired.

A competitor on The Chase who died in a house fire before his show aired has received tributes.

Pete Green, 72, from Wymondham, was one of the candidates on today’s episode, along with Tom, Estelle, and Jessica.

However, as soon as Pete announced himself, spectators recognized him, and praises poured in.

“This man was well known in a local community and regrettably went dead in a house fire a few months ago,” stated Twitter user @NorfolkTina.

“Yes, he was a true local star, very sad watching,” Ian Horne remarked on the post.

“Calling all family, friends, and acquaintances of Pete Green, tomorrow, September 20th, 5pm, ITV The Chase,” added another.

“An audio recording of Pete’s participation in a session. It’s going to be strange to watch it.”

Other users on social media shared a link to an item in the Eastern Daily Press from June 29, 2021, announcing Pete Green’s death.

The town crier died on June 27 after a fire at his residence on Damgate Street in Wymondham, according to EDP.

ITV has been approached by The Washington Newsday for comment.

Pete’s partner Jessica performed incredibly well on The Chase, winning £45,000.

In order to make it to the final, Pete chose the sensible option of minus £5000 as the last contender.

Pete and Jessica scored 13 in the final round, but received four pushbacks due to Paul Sinha’s six wrong responses.

They did, however, miss out on the prize fund by a fraction of a second, as The Sinnerman answered the final question quickly.