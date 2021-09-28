‘It’s Still A Mystery,’ William Shatner says of his collaboration with Joe Jonas.

William Shatner, who collaborated with Joe Jonas on the spoken word album “Bill” at the age of 90, believes the origins of his collaboration with the 32-year-old singer-songwriter are “still a mystery.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, “It’s a story loaded with mysterioso.” “Sometime in the near future, I’d like to get down with my two partners, Joe and I, and maybe a number of others, and answer that same question.”

“What did Joe hear in the preliminary tapes and when did Dan Miller bring him in to say, ‘Joe, why don’t you listen to this,’” the “Star Trek” star continued.

‘Oh, Jesus,’ Joe exclaims. That appeals to me. I’d want to symbolize that with a number, and here is the number I’d like to use.’

Shatner’s spoken word CD, which was published on September 24, is a collection of his life experiences and anecdotes regarding his career on screen. It covers a wide range of topics from the actor’s 90-year career, including his childhood experiences with bullying and his feelings on the cancellation of “Star Trek.”

According to Shatner, Jonas’ new record company, Let’s Get It Records/Republic Records, published “Bill.” He went on to say that working on it alongside the artist, who also contributed his vocals to the single “Clouds of Guilt,” is “such a work of heart.”

The actor also thanked his friends and collaborators for their contributions to the production. Miller collaborated on the album’s lyrics, music, and production with his friend Robert Sharenow of They Might Be Giants. Select tracks feature musicians Joe Walsh, Brad Paisley, Robert Randolph, John Lurie, Daniel Miller, Dave Koz, and Joan As Police Woman (also known as Joan Wasser).

During the interview, the actor also acknowledged that if it weren’t for his children, he would have never heard of the Jonas Brothers and recalled his first meeting with the group many years ago.

“I’m completely clueless when it comes to music. My kids are familiar with the local bands, but I am not. The Jonas Brothers were performing in Los Angeles while my three daughters were teenagers. ‘Can we go see Joe?’ they asked. Okay, so I’ll purchase some tickets and give it a shot,” he remarked.

“They say, ‘Shatner is coming, can you meet him?'”

They get to know me and my three daughters.