It’s ‘Refreshing’ to see Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Breaking Traditional Protocol.’ Royal Expert asserts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, are not your usual royal parents. Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are the future king and queen consort’s children.

They have, however, defied “established royal decorum” on multiple occasions during their ten-year marriage. This new approach to royal parenting is “refreshing,” according to one expert.

The royal family is becoming more “relatable” thanks to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

William and Kate started a YouTube channel in early May, making them the first royal couple to do so. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently changed the name of their Instagram and Twitter accounts from “Kensington Palace” to “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” and uploaded a candid profile photo.

This new social media presence, according to Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine, is a “cool approach” for the monarchy’s younger members. They also enjoy witnessing the royal couple from a different perspective.

Garibaldi remarked, “I am absolutely looking forward to those light-hearted amusing moments.” “Of course, we recently saw that film with their family that they posted. So it appears that they are more relatable in some ways, which I admire, and I believe it is exactly what the monarchy requires. I think this is fantastic because the Royal Family needs us to be able to relate to them more.”

Caimbridge’s Duke and Duchess start a YouTube channel.

More than 500,000 people have subscribed to William and Kate’s new YouTube channel. They started with a fast 25-second introduction video.

It begins with the couple sitting on a sofa in Anmer Hall with William turning to Kate and saying: ‘By the way you need to be careful what you say now because these guys are filming everything.”

Mulshine thought the clip was “very great,” and it appears like the channel agrees… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.