‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’ from South Korea has been nominated for an International Emmy Award.

“It’s Okay Not To Be Okay,” a South Korean drama, has been nominated for a 49th International Emmy Award in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

In 2020, Netflix aired the popular series, which tackles with mental health topics such as depression. It was produced by Studio Dragon and premiered on South Korea’s TVN Network.

“It’s Okay Not To Be Okay,” starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji, will compete against Brazil’s “Todas As Mulheres do Mundo,” Norway’s “Atlantic Crossing,” and the United Kingdom’s “Des.”

At the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, the show received Best Supporting Actor (Oh Jung-Se) and Technical Award for Costume Design. It was warmly received by the international audience, and it was named one of the best ten international shows of 2020 by the New York Times.

“With amazing production, lovely directing, and the performers’ [wonderful]performances, it was a flawless 3-beat work. It is a project that has a special place in the hearts of all of the employees. According to Allkpop, Studio Dragon’s So Jae-Hyun said in a statement, “I hope [our candidacy]would lead to the honor of winning the prize.”

In the non-scripted category, another South Korean show, “I’Land,” was nominated.

In 2020, it was a survival reality show that brought the new boyband Enhypen together. “Da’s Liefde! (That’s Love!)” from Belgium, “Quién es la Máscara” (The Masked Singer Season 2) from Mexico, and “The Masked Singer” from the United Kingdom are among the other productions in this category.

Studio Gale/Big Crunch Entertainment/Korea Education Broadcasting System’s “Tish Tash” was also nominated for an International Emmy Kids’ Award in the Kids: Animation category.

So yet, only one South Korean show has earned an Emmy. According to Korea Times, “Mom and the Red Bean Cake” won an International Emmy in the Documentary category in 2010.

On November 22, the 49th International Emmy Awards will be revealed.