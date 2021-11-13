‘It’s not that difficult,’ Alisson Becker says following Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham.

After Liverpool’s Premier League defeat to West Ham United last weekend, goalkeeper Alisson Becker took a shot at officials.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 at the London Stadium on Sunday, but Alisson felt he was fouled in the build-up to the Hammers’ first goal.

When Pablo Fornals sent a dangerous corner into the area, Liverpool’s No. 1 attempted to punch it clear but only managed a few touches as Angelo Ogbonna also lunged for the ball.

A lengthy VAR review looked for a foul on Alisson as well as a possible handball from Ogbonna, but officials determined there was nothing wrong with the goal, and the own goal remained.

Now, Alisson, who is now on international duty with Brazil, has uploaded an Instagram post that appears to criticize the umpires who declared no foul.

“When you can use your hands, the task is not that hard,” the 29-year-old captioned a shot from Brazil’s triumph over Colombia on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, also believes the goal should have been disallowed because Alisson was hindered.

“I think the aims are clear,” he remarked after the game, “but they have to go another way in some scenarios.”

“Let’s talk about how they score goals.” The first, I believe, is a goaltender foul – I’m not sure what a player must do to be called for a goalie foul. “How can Ali grab the ball when someone snatches his arm away?” says the narrator. How is that possible? I’m just not sure. It’s probably a standard justification; VAR claims it’s not plain and evident, but I’m not sure what you’re looking for, and I’m not sure about the handball.

“It doesn’t matter to a goaltender whether a player goes up against an arm; it’s a crucial part of the body, and how can he make a save if that happens?”

“I know some would say ‘he’s searching for an excuse,’ but I’m not looking for one. I’m in complete control, and I don’t believe we’re too good to lose football games. “The summary comes to an end.”