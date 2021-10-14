‘It’s Not Helpful,’ Jonah Hill politely asks fans to stop commenting on his body.

Jonah Hill kindly requested on Wednesday that his 3.1 million Instagram followers refrain from posting remarks about his body because it makes him uncomfortable.

“I know you mean well, but I respectfully request that you refrain from making any comments about my body, good or bad,” the 37-year-old actor wrote. “I’d want to kindly inform you that it is not helpful and does not make you feel good.” Respectfully.” Hill’s proposal was met with enthusiasm in the comments area, with many celebrities and fans agreeing with him and expressing their support.

“Absolutely Love you,” singer SZA said. Thank you very much!!” “Can I say you look good cuz u do,” actress Sharon Stone commented. Some fans also expressed surprise that the actor had to make such a request, meaning that everyone should be aware that it is inappropriate to comment on another person’s body.

“I can’t believe you still have to say this,” one of them observed.

Another fan added, “Even on the Internet, people should set their “boundaries.” “This is fantastic advice for everyone!” remarked another fan in response to this message. Hill wasn’t the first person to make headlines for openly discussing his body. The actor slammed a tabloid earlier this year for publishing his images, which were taken honestly while he was surfing in Malibu, California.

Hill posted a screenshot of the tabloid’s title on his Instagram account, along with a composite of his two photos, one in which he was wearing a black wetsuit and the other in which he was shirtless, and stated in the caption how the media has been attempting to body shame him.

According to the actor, it took him a long time to gain the confidence to take his shirt off in a pool, and he believes it would have happened sooner “if my childhood issues weren’t aggravated by years of public mocking about my physique by journalists and interviewers.”

“So the concept that the media is trying to play me by monitoring me while surfing and printing images like this and it’s no longer bothering me is dope,” he continued. “At 37, I’ve finally learned to love and accept myself.” He went on to say that the post is neither “good for me” nor “feel horrible for me.” It’s “for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool,” rather than “for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.” “Enjoy yourselves. You’re fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, “All my love,” he wrote, still addressing the children, before slamming the tabloid, adding it “couldn’t take that smile away.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.