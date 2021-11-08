‘It’s Not About You,’ Billy Porter Apologizes To Harry Styles For Criticizing ‘Eternals’ Star’s Vogue Cover.

Billy Porter has apologized for his remarks on Harry Styles’ historic Vogue cover.

Porter, 52, addressed his views during an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday, weeks after slamming Vogue and Styles over the singer’s groundbreaking debut as the magazine’s first solo male cover star.

Page Six cited Porter as saying, “Harry Styles, I apologize for putting your name in my lips.” “This isn’t about you.” “This isn’t a conversation about you.” Rather than criticizing Styles, the actor claimed that he intended to draw attention to systemic prejudice in who is given a platform in the fashion industry.

“The discussion is actually more in-depth than that. It’s about oppressive structures and the marginalization of people of color who contribute to culture,” Porter explained.

He then reiterated his apologies, saying, “I’m sorry, Harry.” I had no intention of causing [any]harm. I’m a lesbian. Harry Styles is one of our favorites; he’s adorable!” When he wore a lacy Gucci outfit for Vogue’s December 2020 issue, the 27-year-old “Eternals” star garnered both acclaim and criticism.

Porter, who has been seen on red carpets in gowns for years, was one among many who wasn’t impressed.

He questioned the fashion magazine’s decision to feature the artist on the landmark cover in an interview with The Sunday Times in October.

“I have the impression that the fashion industry has welcomed me because they have no choice.” “I’m not convinced,” Porter remarked at the time, “because I started the dialogue, and yet Vogue still placed Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.” “I’m not trying to drag Harry Styles into this, but he’s the one you’re going to use to represent this new conversation?” He doesn’t give a damn; he’s just doing it because it’s expected of him.” The Tony winner stated that his clothing choices were more than simply about making a statement on the red carpet. Porter said he had to “struggle” to get to the point where he could wear a dress to the Oscars, unlike Styles, who merely had to “be white and straight.” Styles has been silent about Porter’s recent remarks.

Last year, in a Vogue interview, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer explained why he enjoys defying established gender conventions in his design choices.

“Wear clothes to have a good time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.