‘It’s Just Been Very Smooth,’ Adele says of her relationship with Rich Paul.

During her “One Night Only” concert special on CBS on Sunday, Adele discussed her relationship with Rich Paul. The 15-time Grammy winner claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her romance with the American sports agent was the first time she had ever liked herself.

Adele gushed about how brilliant and witty her partner is and how much she enjoys his company during the conversation. She told Winfrey, “He’s simply hilarious.” “Oh, he’s hilarious, yeah, he’s fantastic.” And extremely astute. You know, he’s quite intelligent. According to People, the singer said, “It’s truly incredible watching him perform what he does.”

A