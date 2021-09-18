‘It’s Just A Body,’ Zo Kravitz responds to critics of her ‘Naked’ Met Gala 2021 outfit.

Zoe Kravitz hit back at a critic who slammed her Met Gala wardrobe choice for 2021.

The 31-year-old actress wore a dazzling metal mesh dress from Saint Laurent that was made up of a series of interlocking YSL emblems on the red carpet of the annual event on Monday. According to Page Six, it was fully see-through, displaying her barely-there bra and a thong blinged up with sparkling stones.

While many of Kravitz’s followers praised the gown, some were critical of her appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

“Where is the dress?” someone inquired. “I don’t understand why ladies think it’s acceptable to roam about naked… another added, “Take some damn pride in yourself.”

“I’m not sure why they go so close to being naked. She’s stunning. Why does she feel compelled to wear such a dress? According to a snapshot from Instagram account Comments by Celebs, a third netizen remarked on a photo of Kravitz exposing her derrière on the red carpet.

The remark didn’t go missed by the “Batman” actress, who responded by clapping back at her critic.

“Colonization/brainwashing is being uncomfortable with the human body. It’s merely a shell. Kravitz said, “We’ve all got ’em.”

At the American-themed event, exposing clothes were a trend, with Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, and other celebrities wearing similar outfits.

Kendall Jenner also wore a gilded, translucent Givenchy gown that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s performance in “My Fair Lady.”

Megan Fox, who attended the 2021 MTV VMAs wearing a sheer Mugler gown with red and crystal accents, a thong, and a nude corset bra, was another actress who recently made waves for her see-through attire. The look was compared to Rose McGowan’s “bare” VMAs outfit from 1998.

Fox said to Entertainment Tonight that her gorgeous style was inspired by her lover Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly claimed during the MTV pre-show that he and Fox take turns with their appearance when they attend red carpets together, saying, “It’s 50/50.” “She took the lead on this one, and I got the pleasure of having her on my arm the entire night. She’s stunning.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s odd costume at this year’s Met Gala stole the stage. The star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came in a black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her head to toe, including her face.

The attire drew varied reactions, with some criticizing it and others stating it was on theme.