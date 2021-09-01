‘It’s Incredible,’ Blake Shelton says of his married life with Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton enjoys his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, who married on July 3 at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, will be among the musicians performing at the “CMA Summer Jam,” which airs on ABC on Thursday.

Shelton discussed how life has changed for him and Stefani since they married in an interview before to the show’s airing.

He told the TV show “People” that his married life so far has been “wonderful.” “I mean, it’s exactly what it was before, which was fantastic. She’s just not able to get away from me anymore.”

In the three-hour event, he and Stefani will sing their duet, “Happy Anywhere,” which was taped in late July at the Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville.

A fan caught a video of the couple performing and published it on Twitter, showing Shelton introducing Stefani as “Gwen Stefani Shelton” in the middle of the song. The country artist wore his characteristic button-up shirt and trousers in the video, while the No Doubt singer looked stunning in a white lace dress with matching studded cowboy boots.

“What a lovely couple. God continue to bless you both. “Keep the love shining,” one viewer said in response to the video.

“They’re so adorable together!” says the narrator. I wish them all the best and hope they have a long and happy marriage. Another person added, “They both deserve it.”

Aside from the duo, Miranda Lambert, Shelton’s ex-wife, is also performing at CMA Summer Jam. Carrie Underwood, 38, will also perform alongside Dwight Yoakam, 64, and Mickey Guyton, 38.

“We get to sing a couple of [Yoakam’s] songs together, which I’m really looking forward to because he just oozes coolness,” Underwood told “People.”

Guyton, who became a first-time mother earlier this year when she had son Grayson, said parenthood has “changed [her]outlook on [her]own artistry.” According to the artist, it also shaped how she handles others.

The other stars who are set to perform during the special include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson.

The program will be the Country Music Association’s first concert broadcast in over two years.

In a statement to People, CMA president Sarah Trahern said, “I am still grinning ear to ear after these last two nights of amazing live Country Music.” “Watching musicians return to the stage and the audience’s reaction. Brief News from Washington Newsday.