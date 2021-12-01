‘It’s Important To Know Your Worth,’ Scarlett Johansson Says About Disney+ Lawsuit [Watch].

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out about the “Black Widow” case and its implications for Disney+. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress spoke with AP Entertainment about the case at the American Cinematheque event in California.

The actress posed on the red carpet for a minute before speaking with the host, according to the outlet’s official Twitter account. When asked about the legal controversy, Johansson responded, “It is vital in general to recognize your own worth and stick up for yourself.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been in this field for about three decades. Over those 30 years, I’ve witnessed a great deal of change.” The actress confessed that she would have been blacklisted if she had stood up for herself back in the day, but happily, the film industry has changed in recent years.

In September, Johansson and Disney reached an agreement to end their legal battle for “Black Widow.”

In a statement received by Entertainment Weekly, Johansson added, “I am delighted to have settled our concerns with Disney.” “I’m extremely happy of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I’ve had a terrific time working with the team creatively. I am looking forward to working with you in the future.” Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios, also spoke about working with Johansson in the future, saying, “I’m overjoyed that we were able to reach an agreement with Scarlett Johansson on the film ‘Black Widow.’ We value her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to collaborating on several upcoming projects with her.” Bergman also hinted that she’ll be featured in Disney’s “Tower of Terror” next. However, no further information has been released.

Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney in July, alleging that the film “Black Widow” was being streamed online at the same time it was being distributed in theaters. The actress was meant to receive a share of the box office receipts, but because to the simultaneous release, this was hampered.

Johansson will next be seen in the films “Asteroid City,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Bride,” among others.