‘It’s empowering,’ says a mother who still breastfeeds her two sons, ages 5 and 6.

Breastfeeding her five and six-year-old sons has created a lifelong bond, according to a mother.

Riley, six, and Mylo, five, are still breastfed by Sheryl Wynne, 39, before school, in the evening, and all night.

Friends and family have questioned whether the “how her children behave” has anything to do with the fact that they are still breastfeeding, according to the 39-year-old.

Sheryl, on the other hand, said she is following her maternal instincts and concedes that “they’re hard work, but that’s children.”

She had planned to stop breastfeeding the boys when Riley was three, but she wants them to be involved in the decision-making process, and he has stated that he would not stop until he is ten.

“I think about when I’ll quit all of the time,” Sheryl, a hypnobirthing trainer and doula from Wakefield, said.

“It’s never felt right to call it a day prematurely. It’s what they want, and it’s naturally normal, even if it’s not socially acceptable.

“When Riley was three, we discussed when they would stop drinking mother milk, and Riley replied when he was ten, and I told him there was no way.

“It’s not simply my decision; it’s a partnership since it’s something we do together.”

“It’s not like I don’t have a choice; they often want it, and I tell them to get off.” I’m not sure if they’d just stay up all night.

“It’s brought us closer together.” It’s the fact that kids know they can come to me at any time and be consoled.

“We can do it without breastfeeding; many individuals who aren’t breastfeeding will still respond to it, but it’s a tool in my toolbox.”

“It’s been ingrained in our relationship, and that’s my primary motivation for continuing to breastfeed.”

Sheryl sees breastfeeding as a means to connect with and comfort her sons, despite unfavorable comments from family and friends.

“It’s about comfort,” Sheryl explained. If they’re sick, it’s where they want to be to help them relax, but we don’t live in a society that encourages this after childhood, so we don’t see it.

“They want to be close to me and cuddle up to me.”

