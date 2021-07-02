It’s coming home: How to throw the best Euros party on Saturday night

When the whistle blows tomorrow night, our hearts will be in our mouths, and one thing is certain: our formation must be as robust as England’s.

Football fans should be organizing their evenings now, just as the team is preparing in Rome, since they can’t afford to leave anything to chance.

Here’s how to get ahead of the game and make it a night to remember – all while adhering to social distancing guidelines so nothing gets you a red card…

Get to the stores early.

Tomorrow isn’t going to be a day for lazy lie-ins. To avoid noisy crowds clearing the shelves, consider an early grocery sweep. Crisps, dips, pizza, burgers, and beer are all going to be popular.

Make your party drinks a top priority.

Consider how to fill those glasses to the brim, because a goal could arrive in the blink of an eye. To keep the beer and hard seltzers ice cold, choose boxed wines over screwcaps (so much faster with the squeeze of a nozzle), plastic stemware, and a bucket the size of your large screen. Fill the bath with as many bags of ice as you can get your hands on a couple of hours before the match and sink the beverages, ensuring that everything is perfectly frozen.

Make a theme for your halftime munchies.

The game is played in crowd-pleasing colors like red, white, and blue. Nothing beats a well-stacked sandwich with an England flag peaking out the top, ketchup on the side, blue cheese dips, kid-friendly cupcakes, party plates, and napkins for sticky fingers.

Sort the most desirable seats in the house.

Consider how best everyone will observe the game from a tactical standpoint. You can’t afford to take up the entire room with your favorite chair if the rest of the family is crammed into the rafters. Consider how the game will unfold and be prepared for quick movements, leaps in the air, and clean surfaces. (This is a brief piece.)