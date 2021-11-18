‘It’s betrayal,’ Bruno Mars says of Anderson Paak’s desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

Anderson has gotten a response from Bruno Mars.

Paak’s amusing remark about wanting to work with Taylor Swift instead of him.

Mars, who released his new album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” with Paak last week, retweeted Paak’s statement on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “It’s The Betrayal for me.”

Furthermore, the singer released a photoshopped image of Paak from Swift’s “1989” album cover.

Paak had requested Swift for her phone number, claiming that he had “connected up” with the wrong pop singer.

“It appears that I was paired up with the wrong pop star! Greetings, @taylorswift13 Is your phone number the same? Please let me know if you require assistance with 1989; I am accessible! Shake it off with the hashtag #ShakeItOff “On the same day, he tweeted.

He also included a picture of the US albums chart, which showed Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 1 and the duo’s album at No. 2.

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” by the pair and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by Swift were released on the same day, Nov. 12.

The original release date for “An Evening with Silk Sonic” was March 5. It was then rescheduled until January 2022 because they wanted to complete their debut album with more music songs. They later revealed that the album will be released on November 12th.

“Leave the Door Open,” “After Last Night,” “Smokin Out the Window,” “Put On a Smile,” “Fly as Me,” “Blast Off,” “Skate,” and “777” are among the eight songs on the album.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” was supposed to be this Friday, but Swift stated last month that she would drop the album a week sooner than planned. There are 30 songs on the music CD.

Mars was last seen in a music video in January of last year, titled “Pop Songs World 2020.” In 2019, he partnered with Ed Sheeran on “Blow.” Paak debuted the music video for “Cut Em In,” which he co-wrote with Rick Ross. It came out in September of last year.