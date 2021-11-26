‘It’s Been Such A Wild Ride,’ Pink says of her first Thanksgiving without her father.

Despite her father’s passing in August, Pink expressed thankfulness “for so many things” on Thanksgiving Day.

On her Instagram page, the 42-year-old singer shared a photo of herself and her 4-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart, with the caption, “I’m thankful for a lot of things. It’s been quite a ride. Everyone have a wonderful Thanksgiving.” “May your cup be overflowing today,” she concluded.

Fans may know that the singer’s father, Vietnam veteran Jim Moore, died earlier this year from prostate cancer following a protracted fight.

On Aug. 27, Pink broke the terrible news in an Instagram post, adding, “Til forever.”

Her post was accompanied by two black-and-white images of her father dancing with her as a child and another shot from her 2006 wedding to Carey Hart.

Aside from that, the “Cover Me in Sunshine” singer recently disclosed that she is recovering from hip surgery. According to People, Carey had shoulder surgery in August and another in September for a disc replacement in his lower spine.

“Hello, universe! 7 days after hip surgery, this is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kids looks like!!” On Nov. 18, the singer captioned a photo of herself smiling in a pair of shorts and a tank top.

She also expressed gratitude to the medical personnel at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, as well as Dr. Philippon, for their treatment.

She went on to say, “I am never not fully appreciative.” “It was a harrowing first week, filled with tears and pain medication depression, ulcers from medications, and continuous fevers, but my @hartluck got me through.”” (He’s not genuine; no one recovers from surgery like he does.) He brought me coffee in the shower, carried my 100-pound CPM contraptions around, dried my tears, served me oatmeal, kept track of my prescriptions, grabbed me my phone charger, dragged in my compression devices, monitored my temperature, made the bed, and talked me down from the brink “The singer went on.

Despite having been through a lot this year, the singer and her family are appreciative. Carey, 46, shared their Thanksgiving meal plan just in time for the season’s celebrations.

He said, “Spatchcock turkey on the chopping block!!!! Thank you so much, coach @kendrick bbq, for all your assistance!!!!! This bird will be delicious smoked or grilled on my @traegergrills._____ Happy Thanksgiving!!!”