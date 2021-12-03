It’s becoming difficult to dismiss Liverpool’s possible Sadio Mane successor.

On Wednesday night, the eyes of Liverpool fans from all over the world were fixed on Goodison Park as they watched the Reds win a thrilling 4-1 Merseyside Derby.

The result exemplified Liverpool’s relentless efficiency, which currently appears to be unstoppable.

They’ve scored 42 goals this season, more than any other team in Europe’s top five divisions, and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Given Liverpool’s frontline’s current form, it seems illogical to be discussing prospective new attackers, but there is one who is proving increasingly difficult to overlook.

Luis Diaz of Porto scored a remarkable goal in his side’s 2-1 victory over Guimaraes on Wednesday, bringing his record to 10 league goals in just 12 league outings. In addition, he has two goals in the Champions League.

Diaz has been up close and personal with Liverpool fans twice this season, as he has lined up against the Reds in their two Group C Champions League matches.

Diaz’s performances in both matches were just adequate, but his whole campaign so far suggests he’s a rising star with a very high ceiling.

Everton were interested in signing him in the summer, with James Rodriguez serving as a makeweight, but a deal could not be reached.

Liverpool have been connected subsequently, with reports stating Porto is willing to take a lower offer than his reputed £65 million release clause.

Although he is right-footed, the 23-year-old plays primarily on the left side of Porto’s attack. This suggests he’s more of a goal scorer than a creator, as evidenced by his two goals scored this season compared to his two assists.

This is similar to Sadio Mane’s style of play, as he constantly threatens to cut in from wide areas on the left into his preferred and more dangerous right foot.

Diaz, like Mane, is a quick and dangerous dribbler who can weave through and around opponents with ease.

One of the main reasons he’s able to get himself into so many amazing filming locations is because of this.

When the ball is turned over, his team can use the same strategy to drive up the pitch and create rapid counter-attacking opportunities.

