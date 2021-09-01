‘It’s a pity.’ – Sadio Mane joins Liverpool and hails his comeback as “wonderful.”

Sadio Mane believes that Liverpool’s previous accomplishments are being forgotten, and he is desperate to reclaim his goalscoring touch this season.

Despite winning the Premier League title less than 15 months ago as reigning European and global champions, the Reds are regarded as fourth favorite for the title.

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s team drew 1-1 at home against European Cup winners Chelsea, extending their unblemished start to the season.

And Mane agrees that Liverpool should be content to fly under the spotlight, with the likes of the Londoners, Manchester City, and Manchester United far more likely to win trophies.

After the summer transfer window, Liverpool and FSG are left with seven major questions.

“In football, things move fast and people forget about the past,” he explained. “It’s a pity, but it’s the way things are.

“People don’t always talk about what we’ve accomplished so far, and there’s no reason to take it easy in pursuit of our objectives.

“Of course, last season’s events have instilled even more motivation in all of us, and we’re all fired up to have a fantastic season this time around. We were all anxious to get the season started.”

Mane scored 16 goals last season, his lowest total since 2017, but he has already scored this season and would have scored another if Chelsea’s Reece James had not touched his goalbound effort on Saturday, which led to his dismissal.

“I want to score goals and set up teammates, and maybe even score 30 goals,” the Senegalese international stated.

“Why not?” says the speaker. In my opinion, the more the better, and my goal for the team is to win trophies. That is something that everyone craves.

“I was quite dissatisfied with last season, and I felt strongly that I could have done more.

“Whereas in the past I might have scored 18 to 22 goals per season, that was no longer the case on that occasion, so I was bound to be disappointed.”

The return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the £36 million addition of defender Ibrahima Konate, have boosted Liverpool’s defense this summer.

After about ten minutes, “The summary has come to an end.”