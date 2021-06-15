It’s a lot to take in with this Joe Exotic update on prison, rival Carole Baskin, and a new venture.

It’s been over a year since Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness premiered on Netflix. Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage (née Schreibvogel) has been quite busy lately. Despite his prison sentence, he is still active on social media, has new business ventures, and more. Carole Baskin, a rival, is still talking about Maldonado-Passage. But it’s not what you think this time. Everything we know about Maldonado-current Passage’s situation is listed below.

Maldonado-Passage was convicted of a 2017 murder-for-hire after paying Allen Glover $3,000 to assassinate Big Cat Rescue owner — and longstanding competitor — Baskin. For these and other federal wildlife offences, he is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Maldonado-lawyer, Passage’s John M. Phillips, told TMZ in March that his client has had a difficult time since the debut of Tiger King.

Maldonado-Passage told Phillips, “It’s been a year of hell.” He went on to say that many others are profiting from [Joe Exotic’s] name.

“The truth will come out. Come hell or high water, they will all answer to perjury at some point,” Maldonado-Passage said. “I’m a political prisoner in America for an animal rights agenda.”

Jeff and Lauren Lowe had Maldonado-Passage’s animals seized

While Maldonado-Passage has been incarcerated, federal agents seized 68 lions, tigers, and other big cats from Jeff and Lauren Lowe — the married pair that took over “Joe Exotic’s” Oklahoma zoo. They, too, were featured in Tiger King and have been found in contempt “for violating an order about the big cats and their care,” NPR states.

“This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously,” said Jean E. Williams, the acting assistant attorney general for the department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The big cats will be rehabilitated back