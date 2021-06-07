‘It’s a Huge Turning Point in Captain America’s Arc,’ say the Russo Brothers on the first scene they ever shot for the MCU.

Two of Marvel’s most significant directors are the Russo brothers. The two have helmed several of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but they have a soft place for one in particular.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier marked the brothers’ directorial debut, so it’s no surprise that the picture holds a special place in their hearts. There’s a scene in the movie that they feel not only meant a lot to them as diarists, but also to the audience.