Daniel Sturridge has returned to football.

After his contract with Trabzonspor was mutually terminated 578 days ago, ahead of a four-month punishment for violating betting regulations, the former Liverpool striker has found a new club in Australia, signing with Perth Glory.

The 32-year-hard old’s work to force his way back into the professional game has finally paid off, having trained with eighth-tier side Kidsgrove Athletic last September, spent time in the United States with his own fitness coaches, and gone on trial with newly-promoted La Liga side Real Mallorca earlier this summer.

Even with his injury record in mind, you can’t help but wonder if the A-League is really the right stage for such a gifted attacker.

After all, while Reds fans may have been enthralled by the likes of Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, and Mohamed Salah in attack throughout the Premier League era, Sturridge remains one of the most talented forwards they have seen.

His 67 goals and 20 assists in 160 games for Liverpool would have been even more spectacular if he hadn’t been plagued by injury problems throughout his career.

Despite this, he left Anfield in the summer of 2019 as a European Champion, having assisted the Reds in winning the Champions League, despite the fact that it was the only trophy he possessed when his contract expired.

“I believe Daniel has earned the right to be regarded a modern-day Liverpool great,” Jurgen Klopp said when the striker’s exit was confirmed. “He came to the club at a time when we were rebuilding and re-establishing ourselves. Some of the goals he’s scored for Liverpool have been crucial.

“He’s one of the most skilled finishes I’ve ever seen.” He scores goals that you don’t think are possible or should be possible.

“Daniel, like many other players in my squad, has had to be patient and contribute when called upon during games, but he has continued to play an important part this season.”

