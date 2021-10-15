‘It Was So Emotional,’ Kate Walsh says of the return of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

In a new interview, Kate Walsh discusses her eagerly anticipated return to the long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 54-year-old actress confessed that returning to the set of the program after so many years seemed surreal.

Walsh described her comeback as “very strange.” “Like, there’s no way to put that into words.” I thought it would be strange, but it was so emotional and large and, yes, beyond, because when was the last time you went back to a job you started 18 years ago and left 10 years ago? Dr. Addison Montgomery was introduced by Walsh midway through the first season of the show in 2005. After three seasons on the program, she left to appear in her own spin-off, “Private Practice,” which ended in January 2013.

Walsh admitted that it was strange to be back on the “Grey’s Anatomy” set, despite the fact that it should feel like coming home, because she hadn’t stepped into Dr. Addison’s shoes in nearly a decade.

“There is no infrastructure in place.” Even if you say, ‘Oh, it’s kind of like going home to your parents,’ and you’re like, ‘Wait, this is my room?’ there’s no concept for that. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes She explained, “I have an airplane bed.”

Walsh also revealed that they had been discussing her return to “Grey’s Anatomy” for some time and that she was quite thrilled about it because “Grey’s Anatomy” was such a crucial show for her “in my life, in my career.”

They couldn’t do it earlier because of plots and schedules, according to the actress. But Walsh said they finally thought it was the appropriate moment, and that the script for her character’s comeback is “so fantastic” since it captures the show’s “vintage” or “original” tone.

“It was really emotional, and I believe it will be for the fans as well.” It was like, ‘Would you ever go back?’ in every interview I’ve ever done in the last ten years or whatever. So, guess what? The answer is yes. “I’m doing it, I did it, and I’m hoping people will really enjoy it,” the actress remarked.

Ellen Pompeo, the show's lead actress, also remarked about Walsh's return earlier this week. She became tearful, according to the 51-year-old actress.