‘It was a wake-up call,’ according to some inside big Liverpool adjustments following an FSG blunder that resulted in fury and apologies.

It’s been over six months since proposals for a breakaway Super League wreaked havoc on the sport.

It was a shameful occurrence that happened in a flash.

After a furious outcry that saw everyone from Gary Neville to Boris Johnson line up to criticize it, the grand proposals were in shreds just 48 hours after they were made public.

Even if it was their club that was one of the six founding members of the Premier League trying the hard-faced and brazen robbery of the sport itself, Jurgen Klopp and James Milner did.

Liverpool and Manchester United were said to be the key protagonists in England, while Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be the main protagonists in Spain.

Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus joined Atletico Madrid to complete Spain’s three-team presence.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were already on board, but Manchester City and Chelsea, two of the most financially secure clubs in the world, joined at the eleventh hour.

City and Chelsea, perhaps two of the world’s biggest clubs, were the first to withdraw, implying that they were never completely committed to the plans in the first place.

It has now been widely reported that both clubs felt compelled to ‘get aboard the train as it was departing the station’ during those wacky April days.

The public shame of Liverpool and United, on the other hand, was due to two factors.

United and Liverpool are the most successful teams in English football history, with a lineage and tradition that is the envy of the sport. They have won 39 Premier League titles between them.

To those on the outside who had previously respected what the institutions stood for, the fact that two ancient clubs, global and iconic in their renown, might attempt to sell off the very fabric of sporting merit stung hard.

However, the outcry centered on the fact that their separate American ownership groups were the driving factors behind football’s great coup d’etat.

“It was clearly commercially driven and had nothing to do with football,” says Joe Blott, chair of the Spirit of Shankly supporters’ union.

“I believe what enraged me and a lot of Liverpool was this.”

