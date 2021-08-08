‘It Really Isn’t That Deep,’ Jessie J says of her ‘Bang Bang’ mixup with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj criticized Jessie J’s account of events surrounding the development of their song “Bang Bang,” prompting the singer to apologize.

The duo made headlines this week after Minaj rejected Jessie’s allegations in a recent interview that the rapper begged to be a part of the 2014 hit, which also featured Ariana Grande.

In response to Minaj’s remarks, the “Flashlight” singer rushed to Instagram on Friday to clear the air and apologize in detail for the mistake. Jessie wrote, “I respect you publically being yourself @nickiminaj.” “So here I am, just being me.”

The singer uploaded a meme of herself, referencing the “funny” time Minaj used her as a “stair rail” during their 2014 American Music Awards performance.

“If we can’t laugh in the lives we’ve been given, we’re doomed. What is the point of this? Jessie wrote, “It actually isn’t that deep.” “From the minute I met you till now, I’ve shown you nothing but love and thanks for how f***ing lucky I was to have you and @arianagrande, who, by the way, co-wrote Bang Bang with the amazingly talented Max Martin, as I discovered today. Jesus. What an eventful day. Ari, my apologies. I had no idea. Wild. I felt like I’d won a competition back then, and I still feel that way now.”

“I’m the first person to confess Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys,” the singer explained, blaming the mix-up on someone from her label “gassing me up.”

“I apologize for getting the narrative wrong all these years; I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone at the label who was clearly gassing me up. (Bless them, and my naive a–,)” she continued. “Thank you for clarifying that I was mistaken and for doing it like a dude. “You told me, huh?”

The British artist then suggested a meal to commemorate the song’s seventh anniversary, as well as another collaboration for a “Bang Bang Part Two.” Jessie also recommended a remix of “Do It Like a Dude.”

“Look, the song got the job done. I’m never going to say you asked to be on the song again. Despite all of the drama, memes, and specifically memes about me, have kept me occupied all day. “Always love and light from me babes,” she tweeted, adding, “Swipe for a good old laugh.”

The controversy began when Jessie said in a Glamour interview that after she.