‘It really helps us,’ Jan Oblak said of Atletico Madrid’s advantage over Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak feels Diego Simeone’s team will benefit from having ‘one or two additional players’ on the pitch when they face Liverpool.

The two teams met in the Champions League two seasons ago, with the Spanish side progressing to the quarter-finals after winning 4-2 on aggregate.

In the first leg, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano, in what was a very hostile environment on the night.

“Let’s not forget, the previous time we played Liverpool in the Champions League, we were already winning the game before it even kicked off,” Simeone said of how his team benefited from such support.

Their objective now is to recreate this sensation when the teams meet in the group stages tonight, and Oblak has urged the fans to make a difference once more.

"The atmosphere was electric for the home leg versus Liverpool. On Tuesday, I'm sure it'll be the same. It is quite beneficial to us."

“Now that the stadium is packed with our fans, it’s nice to have one or two additional players.”

In the return leg at Anfield, Liverpool created their own amazing atmosphere, which turned out to be the Reds’ penultimate game before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Oblak was in fantastic form on the night, preventing Jurgen Klopp’s team from winning, and he remembers the experience fondly.

“That was a unique match. It was the final match played in front of a crowd before the epidemic. We never gave up and were successful in turning things around. It’s a wonderful moment that I’ll never forget “he stated

“At Anfield, the mood was electric. We’re proud of what we accomplished, but it’s in the past.

“The matchups with Liverpool are always exciting. They’re a fantastic club with fantastic players.

“Liverpool are in excellent form, and we are as well. We’re in for a tense and exciting contest, and we’ll have to play our best to earn the points.”