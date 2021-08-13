‘It Killed My Self-Esteem,’ Kim Kardashian says of being compared to Kate Middleton when pregnant.

Kim Kardashian recalled how she and Kate Middleton were pushed against each other by many detractors when they were both pregnant.

When they were both expecting in 2013, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star spoke frank about her sentiments when she was compared to the Duchess of Cambridge. The 40-year-old reality personality said that the parallels made her cry during an appearance on the “We Are Supported By” podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

Sky News cited her as stating, “It was really, really crazy.” “They used to compare me to Kate Middleton, so it was like, ‘Kate the waif vs Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale.’”

“It was really nasty,” she continued. I don’t think that would fly now, but it did damage my self-confidence. I can’t believe this was considered acceptable or even acceptable. But I’d just sit at home and cry all day.”

At the time, Middleton was expecting Prince George, and Kardashian was expecting her first child, North. They had their babies within a month of one other. North was born on June 15, 2013, according to Kardashian. On July 22, 2013, the duchess gave birth to her first child.

During her pregnancy, Kardashian was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, according to her. Her feet and face swelled as a result of the disease.

Kardashian also discussed her estranged spouse and children’s father, Kanye West, in the same interview. She praised him with teaching her that she should put herself first, rather than others’ opinions, because she used to be a “people pleaser.”

Kardashian admitted, “I used to be such a people-pleaser.” “And then there was the time when I had to just learn to please myself, regardless of what it meant to other people… But I think being myself first was something I learnt over time, whether it was being so close to someone who truly felt that way to their core, or whether it was age, being a mom, or experiences, all of which are probably all rolled into one.”

Following their breakup, Kardashian and West continue to co-parent their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She even went to his listening parties for his album “Donda.”

West debuted a new song called “Lord I Need You” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at the second listening party. The song seemed to allude to his ongoing divorce from. Brief News from Washington Newsday.