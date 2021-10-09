‘It Feels Liberating,’ Jesy Nelson Says of Leaving Little Mix.

Following her split from Little Mix, Jesy Nelson felt liberated after resuming her music career as a solo artist.

The 30-year-old English singer discussed her departure from the British girl group Little Mix in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday while promoting her new single “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj. Nelson didn’t hold back in stating that she felt great after departing from her former bandmates.

“It is freeing to be able to tell my truth for the first time.” It’s difficult to accomplish when you’re in a group — getting your stories over to four girls in one song is difficult, and you can’t do it,” she explained.

When she was still working with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Jade Thirlwall, also 28, Nelson explained that the fact that they had to stick to a concept made it difficult for her to perform the things she wanted.

“You have to go with the flow and run with the concept.” I’ve got a lot of tales to tell. I’m a trustworthy individual. My admirers know pretty much everything there is to know about me. “Writing songs that my listeners can relate to is very essential to me,” she stated.

“If someone listens to me and it benefits two others, I’ve done my job,” Nelson concluded. “I want to be that artist who, after hearing my music, says, ‘God, she truly helped me get through this period in my life.'” In the interview, the “X Factor” winner also confessed that she is the happiest she has been since quitting the group since she is now comfortable with herself and no longer wakes up with anxiousness.

Nelson’s comments drew varied reactions on social media, particularly on Twitter, where many Little Mix fans chastised her for dragging the group for the sake of promoting her new single.

“How about [you]don’t talk about them if you don’t want to be associated with LM because the strain of being compared to three other girls bothers you so much?” one of the fans said on Twitter.

“Instead of focusing on her well-being and forgetting about her time in the band, she has done nothing except talk about her ‘terrible time’ [face with rolling eyes emoji].” “I wouldn’t hold my breath for a reunion — Jesy has done nothing but bash her old mates to promote her new song,” one person remarked.

