‘It Doesn’t Work For Me,’ Adele says of watching ‘Wildlife Program’ over ‘Real Housewives.’

Adele has explained why she isn’t interested in watching the “Real Housewives” program.

On Thursday, the multi-award-winning singer, 33, appeared on NikkieTutorials’ latest “Power of Makeup” episode on YouTube. Adele had her makeup done by beauty specialist Nikkie de Jager to commemorate the release of her new album “30.”

While the makeup artist was working on Adele’s glam look, the YouTuber and the singer talked about a number of issues, including Adele’s feelings on Bravo’s reality show.

“I know a lot of people enjoy it, but I’m not one of them.” When asked why she doesn’t watch any of the “Real Housewives” series, the “Easy on Me” singer answered, “My brain will die, I can’t.”

Adele also told the makeup artist that she prefers “a wildlife program” to any of the “Housewives” series.

Adele justified her choice to skip the famous reality show by claiming that she is unfamiliar with the cast and that some of the episodes have been running for so long that she believes it would be difficult for her to catch up from the beginning.

Even after Nikkie informed Adele that the series are binge-worthy, the Grammy winner remained uninterested since the drama “doesn’t work for me.”

Adele continued, “I did watch an episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” once, but I didn’t like it because of all the drama and disputes that were going on among the show’s stars.”

“I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when they were all physically killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she told Page Six.

Adele will not be watching any of the “Real Housewives” franchises anytime soon. The “Hello” singer did admit in the video that she dislikes reality television in general and prefers to watch more “educated” shows.

Adele’s biggest celebrity infatuation, according to Nikkie, is someone who would undoubtedly make her cry if she had the chance to meet him in person.

“The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, is someone I’ve never met but think I’d cry [over].” “When I was little, I was the biggest wrestling fan,” Adele revealed.

The singer then disclosed his identity. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.