‘It All Just Feels Natural,’ Lil Nas X Says About His Love Life and New Relationship.

Lil Nas X gushed over his hidden lover, revealing that he is happier than ever in his new relationship.

When asked to compare his previous dates to his current one, the 22-year-old Grammy winner told VMan magazine on Thursday, “I’m actually about to go on [a date]right after this interview.”

Despite the fact that the rapper normally dates at night, “this is probably the first daylight date I’ve done in a minute,” he said.

The “Industry Baby” singer went on to say that he met his new sweetheart “just before doing the SNL thing.” But we’ve only been dating for about two weeks.”

“This is one of the nicest [relationships]I’ve ever had. It makes me really pleased, and it all feels so natural. He went on to say, “It’s effortless.”

Aside from their relationship, Nas X thought on some of the musicians who had the greatest influence on him.

“Of course, Nicki [Minaj]!” says the narrator. Almost everyone in the pop industry, for that matter. He revealed, “You know, the Lady Gaga’s and Katy Perry’s of the industry.” “Weirdly enough, I had a big 50 Cent phase when I was younger, followed by my Tyler, The Creator, and Frank [Ocean] phases. I was interested in a variety of things.”

Montero Lamar Hill, the rapper’s real name, told Variety last week that he had “some wonderful boyfriends and some awful boyfriends.”

He stated, “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatever.”

On the work front, on July 23, the rapper released his new album, “Industry Baby.” On Thursday, he turned to Twitter to congratulate his Saudi Arabian fans for making his song number one on Spotify’s Top 50 Most Played Tracks list.

“A special thank you to my Saudi Arabian fans! “I adore you guys,” he wrote.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“Considering you know laws, and his you know, orientation, wouldn’t it be like diving into a straight fire for him?” one of the fans wondered. “Never thought that ‘Call Me By Your Name’ has obvious middle eastern/ southeast Asia vibes, sonically,” one admirer said.