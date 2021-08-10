‘It Ain’t My Decision,’ Nick Cannon says of having multiple children with multiple partners.

Nick Cannon, who has seven children from several women, has spoken up about his unconventional lifestyle.

On Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on Monday, the 40-year-old comedian stated, “That’s a Eurocentric concept… the idea that you’re meant to have this one person for the rest of your life.” Cannon questioned the “conception that a man should have one lady” and said, “We shouldn’t have anything.” “Those women, and all women, are the ones who open themselves up and say, ‘I would want to welcome this man into my world, and I will give birth to this child.’ It isn’t my decision.” “I’m just following in their footsteps,” the star of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” explained.

“If we’re actually talking about how we coexist and populate, it’s about what kind of exchange we can build together,” he explained.

“I understand the institution of marriage,” Cannon said of marriage, “but if we go back to what that was about… [it]was to classify property.” He was referring to a practice that was widespread in England between the 12th and 18th centuries: bartering a lady into marriage in exchange for money or property.

The comedian went on to say, “I don’t want ownership over anyone.” “I don’t claim any of the mothers as my own. We construct families in the sense that we make a beautiful entity.” “Every lady I interact with or have dealt with in my life… she understands how I feel,” he stated. “And it’s generally an idea like, ‘Who am I going to impregnate next?’ I’m not going around thinking, ‘Who am I going to impregnate next?’ ‘Nah,” he said, praising women who “lead and make decisions.” “Everyone is asking, “How is he persuading these women?'” ‘But I’m not one of them.’ In this position, I’m the one who has to go along with whatever they decide,” he added. “I attend every basketball game and every martial arts session for each of my children. People don’t understand how I do it, but my children come first.” Cannon and model Brittany Bell have an 8-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen and a 4-year-old son named Golden. Last June 14, the comedian and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. On June 23, he became a father for the second time after model Alyssa Scott gave birth to a newborn boy.

Monroe, the comedian’s 10-year-old daughter, is also his ex- wife’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.