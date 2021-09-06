Isshiki Otsutsuki’s Invasion in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 215 Spoilers

After Kashin Koji’s valiant efforts to stop him, Isshiki Otsutsuki has revealed his true identity, or should we say he is compelled to expose it?

Isshiki will attempt to locate a new vessel in the form of Kawaki in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 215.

In the latest episode, titled “Prepared,” the Hidden Leaf Village prepares to welcome Isshiki. Naruto observes Isshiki as a complete monster in the official promo video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 215 while Koji remains wounded in the Kara hideout.

Only Naruto and Sasuke will confront the Otsutsuki, according to Naruto. Boruto rushes in at this point and tells Naruto that he, too, wants to battle the fearsome opponent.

Boruto recalls how he fought alongside Naruto against Momoshiki Otsutsuki. However, Sasuke informs him that he and Naruto are prepared to die for Konohagakure at any time. Boruto is asked by Sasuke if he is willing to die for the community.

Boruto vows near the end of the trailer that he is ready to battle till his last breath.

Naruto, Sasuke, Shikadai, and the rest were watching Koji’s struggle against Jigen in Episode 214 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Koji was able to engulf Jigen in flames. Naruto pondered if Jigen’s Karma could absorb the flames. The flames, on the other hand, were not fading in the least, and Amado explained that the flames were not formed with chakra.

Koji used summoning to produce natural flames that Karma couldn’t absorb, according to Kawaki.

Jigen afterwards exposed his true identity as Isshiki, and a confrontation with Koji occurred.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Episode 215 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on Sunday. The episodes are officially live-streamed in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.