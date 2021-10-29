Ismael Ngoie reveals the secrets to his business success.

Ismael struggled to find work after graduating from college in the aftermath of the pandemic. Three months after graduating, he was able to find work in Tampa, Florida. The fact that the work had nothing to do with his field of study didn’t dampen his enthusiasm.

He established and built Wotzel, a retail start-up that uses online retail platforms to offer high-quality clothing products, while working full-time.

Ismael learned a lot during the process of starting and building his company. He was an international student from a Francophone country, for starters. As a result, he found it difficult to communicate effectively in a country where English is the primary language of teaching. Living in a strange place was also challenging for him.

It was also difficult to establish a new company and learn the ropes in a new field. He had to put up with late nights and early mornings like any other self-starter. Then, like so many other firms, he had to face Covid-19’s negative economic impact.

As CEO, Ismael had to think outside the box to come up with a strategy that would allow him, the firm, and the staff to survive the pandemic. He was able to make 2020 the best year for his firm by strategically pivoting. They grew their company by partnering with Amazon and Walmart. He had a difficult start, but with a lot of determination and family support, he eventually reached his objective.

Ismael is a fervent believer in anyone’s ability to attain their goals. Currently, he is anxious to begin his real estate career. He considers his recent relocation to Tampa to be one of the best business decisions he’s ever made.

Ismael warns other prospective self-starters that problems will always exist. It makes no difference whether one is from a developed or developing country. He emphasizes, however, that the finest information in life is earned by experience. And that experience is obtained through taking risks and attempting new things. Regardless matter whether a business succeeds or fails, the entrepreneur can use the lessons learned to improve his future enterprise.