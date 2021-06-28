Islanders couple up for the first time on Love Island.

Love Island premieres tonight on ITV2, and the drama is likely to begin right away as the islanders pair up for the first time.

The girls – Kaz, Liberty, Sharon, Faye, and Shannon – all make an appearance tonight at the legendary fire pit and begin getting to know one another. However, it isn’t long until host Laura Whitmore arrives at the Villa and instructs the ladies to form a line beside the pool.

Laura inquires about the girls’ feelings before the initial pairing. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited to see what possibility is coming through the doors,” Liberty said.

“I really like muscles and biceps, good backs and nice bodies!” Kaz remarked when asked what she is looking for.

“We need the personality; if he doesn’t bring the personality, I don’t want him!” Faye replied when asked if personality is crucial to her.

Sharon described her “turn-offs” as “white jeans and an ego.”

“I think it’s about time we meet some boys,” Laura, the presenter, says as the girls prepare to meet the boys. What are your thoughts? The guys will come in one by one, and you will have to decide if you like them or not. If you like them, you can take a step forward, and once you’ve taken a step forward or not, each boy can choose who they want to date. So, who’s excited to meet our first child?”

Jake, Aaron, Hugo, Toby, and Brad are among the lads who arrive one by one and are hailed by the girls.

The five pairings are quickly made, and Laura asks, “Will you stay together?” after each pairing. Will your backs be turned, or will your heads be turned?”

But before leaving the Villa, Laura says: “Girls, just a little bit of advice from me, if you want to keep hold of your man you may have to graft a little bit harder, that’s all I’m saying.”

In the evening the islanders gather at the fire pit for a game of dares.

From sucking toes, to snogging and sucking earlobes the islanders all get stuck into the game.

The Islanders’ game, on the other hand. The summary comes to a close.