Islanders break bed in another ‘graduation’ on Love Island.

In another graduation ceremony, things got a little too steamy for Toby and Chloe, who scared their fellow islanders with a loud boom.

The islanders are seen investigating the room for the cause of the noise, with Chloe explaining awkwardly that she and Toby had damaged their bed.

“THEY BROKE THE ******* BED, THAT’S MADE MY WHOLE DAY, Chloe had no ***** to give,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another stated, “These people went to pound town, Chloe even smashed her bed.”

“Chloe and Toby’s bed broke????,” another viewer wondered. Nah, I’m dying, that’s passionate love in a room with ten or more people in it,”

“Nah Toby and Chloe are actually funny you know my man shattered the bed and walked off like nothing happened,” one person said, referring to Toby’s failed attempt at discretion.

This user speculated, “What are the chances that Toby and Chloe ruined the bed because they were leaping on it too hard out of excitement?”

“Ofc Chloe and Toby’s bed broke,” one person suggested as a way to prevent it from happening again. They had better start sleeping now.”