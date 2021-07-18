Isaiah Stokes, star of ‘Power,’ has been charged with murder in a deadly NYC shooting.

In the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in New York City in February, Isaiah Stokes was charged with murder.

According to Entertainment Weekly, citing the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the 41-year-old TV actor is accused of killing Tyrone Jones, of Queens Village, on February 7 in Jamaica, Queens. According to his IMDb website, Stokes has acted in various TV programs, most recently “Power,” and is also a hip-hop musician under the alias I$AIAH.

Stokes was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree by a Queens grand jury on Friday.

In a press statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “The defendant is accused of firing approximately 11 rounds during this brazen afternoon shooting.” “Gun violence is all too common in our communities. We will not accept it as the norm.”

The alleged event occurred on February 7 in the afternoon. According to NBC New York, surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a car near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 shots into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jones was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. The motive for the murder has not been revealed by prosecutors.

Stokes is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and if convicted, he faces a sentence of 25 years to life in jail.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stokes could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear whether he had a defense attorney who could speak on the subject.

Stokes grew up in the Queens area of Rochdale Village. According to Variety, he went to Delaware State University for college. Cam’ron made his film debut in the 2006 criminal drama “Killa Season,” which was scheduled to coincide with the release of his album of the same name.

Stokes also appeared in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Rescue Me,” “The Americans,” “Louie,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” and “Blue Bloods” in addition to “Power.”